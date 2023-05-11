‘I've Been Blessed': MGK's John DeBella Retiring After Decades on Philly Radio

After more than 40 years on Philadelphia's airwaves, legendary radio personality John DeBella is stepping away from the microphone.

The longtime 102.9 WMGK morning show host who previously worked at 93.3 WMMR made the retirement announcement on the John DeBella Show and in an open letter posted to MGK's website Thursday.

"After nearly 48 years on the air, 41 here in Philadelphia, and 21 of those at WMGK, I announced today that I have decided to retire at the end of my contract on June 30th," the mustached radio personality wrote to "listeners."

Here is more of BeDella's message to those he has entertained for decades:

John DeBella Wants to Spend More Time With His Family

"I just feel it’s time," DeBella continued. "When I came to Philadelphia in 1982, I would never have believed that I could have gone as far as I have here. I’ve been blessed with a magical life and a career beyond my wildest imagination…and I have you, my listeners, to thank for that.

"My schedule has caused me to miss a lot of family time, and now it’s time to pay them back for all the games, dinners, and events I wasn’t around for."

This Retirement Has Been a Long Time Coming

"My contract actually ended in December, but management and I agreed that it would be best for the station if I stayed 6 more months…so we still have some more time together.

"There has been a running joke that started 15 years ago when I was signing what I said was my last contract. I’ve signed that last contract 4 more times since then. But it’s time for that joke to end."

DeBella Promises to Go Out on a High Note

"I’m going to pack as much fun as I possibly can into the next 8 weeks and I’m hoping for the biggest Veterans Radiothon EVER!

"I hope you will be here for as much as you can because 'YOU' are the most important element of the show."

A Walk of Famer

DeBella was recently inducted alongside Kevin Bacon and his brother, "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. and other area music icons to the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

He has not only been a mainstay on the airwaves, but also given back through his annual holiday season "Turkey Drop" and other events.