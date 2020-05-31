Joe Biden

Joe Biden Visits Wilmington Day After Violence Erupts

Photos and videos posted to the former Vice President's social media accounts showed him speaking with people in the streets

Joe Biden kneels talking to a man and young boy in Wilmington, De
Biden for President

Former Vice President Joe Biden left his home and made a visit Sunday to the site of George Floyd protests in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the previous night.

A photo posted to Biden’s Facebook page showed the apparent Democratic presidential nominee wearing a mask, kneeling to speak with a man and his small child.

We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our...

Posted by Joe Biden on Sunday, May 31, 2020

This is only the second time Biden has appeared publicly outside since stay-at-home orders were put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden toured stores that had been damaged during protests with Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and posted video and a photos to his social media accounts.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Police Fire Tear Gas and Rubber Bullets at Crowd Throwing Rocks in West Philadelphia

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP 7 hours ago

Curfew in Effect for Upper Merion After Looters Target King of Prussia Mall

"We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us," Biden wrote in the post. “The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose. And as president, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen.”

Videos posted to Biden's instagram story showed him talking and taking photos with people who were also wearing masks.

A statement released by Biden just after midnight Sunday called the protests "right and necessary" and "an utterly American response."

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenDelawareWilmingtonGeorge FloydBiden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us