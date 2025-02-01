What to Know
- A medical transport jet carrying a child patient, her mother and four others crashed into a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood about 30 seconds after taking off, erupting into a fireball and engulfing several homes in flames.
- Mayor Cherelle Parker confirms all six passengers on board the jet were killed; one person was killed in a vehicle on the ground, and at least 19 others were hurt.
- The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. Multiple videos obtained by NBC10 show the plane plummeting from the sky, crashing to the ground and a massive explosion shortly after. Multiple homes in the area caught fire.
- According to the FAA, the plane was a Learjet 55 that left Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was headed for Springfield-Branson National Airport and stopping in Missouri before traveling to its final destination of Tijuana, Mexico.
- A girl who was returning to Mexico after receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness in the U.S. was among the six people on board the flight. The girl's mother, a pilot, copilot, doctor and paramedic were also on board. All six on board were from Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum said.
- The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.
- A shelter for those impacted by the crash opened at Samuel Fels High School on 5500 Langdon Street in Philadelphia.
Follow along for live updates on this developing story as the investigation continues on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.