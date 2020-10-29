Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore Pizza Shop Owner Gets Prison Sentence for False Tax Returns

Pepperoni Pizza
Getty Images

A New Jersey shore pizzeria owner who admitted filing false income tax returns over a span of several years was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in federal prison.

Giuseppe D’Arancio, 61, of Cape May Court House, must also pay $507,246 in restitution to the IRS and will have to serve one year of supervised release once he's freed.

D'Arancio, an owner of Sal’s Ristorante and Pizzeria in Wildwood Crest, had pleaded guilty in January to a complaint charging him with five counts of filing a false income tax return for tax years 2012 through 2016.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

walter wallace jr. 1 hour ago

Philadelphia Pledges Better Response After Police Shoot, Kill Walter Wallace Jr.

Philadelphia 21 hours ago

Philly Enforces Curfew After Nights of Unrest Over Killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

Federal prosecutors said D'Arancio and another co-owner used two sets of accounting books to under-report the pizzeria’s taxable income by about $1.2 million between 2012 and 2016. They avoided paying more than $400,000 in taxes.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jersey ShoreNew JerseyTaxeswildwoodspizza shop owner
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us