Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore Lifeguards, Cops Rescue Stranded Deer From Ocean

The deer got stuck in the water in Long Branch, Monmouth County

By The Associated Press

Long Branch Police

This deer was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean in Long Branch, NJ on Thursday.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Emergency responders on land and in the water helped rescue a deer that got stuck in the ocean off a New Jersey beach.

The deer was spotted Thursday morning in the water near Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant, Long Branch police wrote on Facebook.

Not your average ocean rescue!Outstanding job this morning by all involved in the rescue of this deer who somehow...

Posted by Long Branch Police Department on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Two members of the city's beach rescue team on personal water craft and two lifeguards on paddle boards headed into the surf, while police officers and an animal control supervisor on land helped coordinate the rescue.

The rescuers helped guide the young deer to shore at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. 6 hours ago

After Merger, Nevada Company Will Control 4 of Atlantic City's 9 Casinos

sports fans 7 hours ago

Fans in the Stands? Sports Teams Ask Pa. to Allow Fans Amid Coronavirus

“We are happy to report that the deer survived his swim unharmed,” police wrote.

The deer did not show any sign of being injured.

Police wrote it's "a great reminder to only swim when a lifeguard is present!”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jersey ShoreMonmouth Countywater rescuelifeguards
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us