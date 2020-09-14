Police Break Up Huge Party at ‘Jersey Shore' Home Thrown by YouTubers

Police responded to a massive crowd near the home where they filmed the popular MTV show “Jersey Shore” in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, after a popular YouTube group told followers to show up Monday night.

The Nelk Boys, a group of YouTube stars with nearly 6 million followers known for posting Monday night events, posted video of themselves cracking champagne bottles outside the "Jersey Shore" house Monday afternoon. They told followers to show up at 8:30 p.m. for a "drop."

As hype for the party grew, the Nelk Boys claimed to be kicked out of the shore house. Soon a crowd, estimated by police to be in the hundreds, gathered near 1209 Boardwalk. There were people not wearing masks and not practicing proper social-distancing rules.

Under current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor gatherings in New Jersey can’t exceed 500 people and social distancing must be practiced.

Police could be seen arriving on the scene later to help disperse the crowd.

Just last week, YouTube announced they were suspending the Nelk Boys' channel due to a lack of coronavirus-related measures.

"We suspended the NELK channel from the Partner Program because they encouraged large numbers of people to disregard social distancing guidelines, creating a large public health risk," the YouTube team tweeted.

No word yet on any arrests. Police haven't responded to NBC10 Philadelphia's request for further comment.

The gathering occurred near the home where they filmed multiple seasons of the popular reality TV show “Jersey Shore.”