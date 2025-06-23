Rivals come together at Jersey Shore to form crew team for global competition

A group of college rivals at the Jersey Shore are headed overseas next month to compete in the Henley Royal Regatta, a world-renowned rowing competition in England's River Thames.

The superstar team is made up of eight rowers who compete for some of the top collegiate teams in the country, including the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth and Cornell.

"I don't think it's ever really happened before," said Haddon Township native Jack Savell. “We didn't know each other at all.”

Savell, who rows for Cornell, said he got together with some of his teammates after the college season and decided to bring together an all-star team to compete in England this July.

The competition will take place from July 1-6.

"“We spent the last three years racing against each other, so it's pretty fun to just kind of come together," said Owen Kudreikis, a member of the crew team.

The lightweight crew has been training for the past week in back bays off of Ventnor, Atlantic City and Brigantine.

The team knows they have a tall task ahead of them, with many heavyweight row crews set to take part in the regatta next month, but they are building confidence by the day.

"“I definitely wondered…composite crews are tough," said Drexel freshman, Cape May native and crew member Coxswain Lauren Shaw. "But I think every day, I lose doubt and it's just I'm like getting more confident in this boat's ability.”

The squad is coached by Brian Duffey, who coaches crew at St. Augustine Prep, along with Duffey's counterpart, Rob Canavan, of Utah Crew.

“They just are unbelievable," Duffey said of his team, which not only has members from New Jersey, but also New York, California and even Canada. “Every day, it's been getting better and better and faster and faster.”

"They've competed at the highest level of rowing," Duffey added, “I'm just a high school coach from South Jersey, and they listened to every word I was saying, and they were responsive.”

When they first came together, they worried tension from past competitions would carry over, but the team has come together nicely.

"“This group is, like, the most motivated group I've rowed with," Savell said.

Duffey's words of encouragement surely played a part in the cohesive effort.

"“I said, ‘None of you are from here, but now you're from here. You're one of us.'"