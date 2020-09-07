Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore Man to Remain in Custody Until Trial in Wife Slaying, Judge Says

By The Associated Press

A judge has decided that a man charged with first-degree murder after his wife’s beaten body was found at their South Jersey home will remain in custody until trial.

Judge Bernard DeLury Jr.'s ruling Friday came at a virtual hearing in the case of 36-year-old Robert Declementi.

Brigantine police said they responded to a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 and found 30-year-old Rachel Declementi unconscious and bleeding from her head in the entranceway of the Girard Place residence.

Police allege that her husband was also covered in blood and told them that his wife had admitted to an affair when she came home that night.

The cause and manner of the victim's death haven't yet been released.

