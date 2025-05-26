Jersey Shore boardwalk shut down after dozens arrested amid Memorial Day weekend chaos

The unofficial start of summer got off to a chaotic start along one part of the Jersey Shore, where the boardwalks and beaches were plagued with violence over the holiday weekend.

Officers in Seaside Heights had to shutdown the town's famed boardwalk around midnight Sunday night to help ensure public safety, after police said they made dozens of arrests over the course of the weekend. Investigators said they responded to at least three separate stabbings across the borough in the three-day span.

"I've been down here the last few days, it's been crazy. We’ve been trying to stay safe," said boardwalk visitor Grace Zarrillo. "I feel like we’ve just seen people getting into fist fights. We’re staying away from them."

And the fights don't just hurt tourists trying to have a good time — they're also bad for businesses.

"About an hour early we had to shut down, it can hurt us 20-30%. It’s a big weekend for us! But we gotta do what the chief says!" said Frankie Rainey, who works on the boardwalk.

There were rough 100,000 visitors to the area over Memorial Day weekend. From Friday morning into Monday, officers made more than 70 arrests, with juveniles making up nearly two dozen of them.

State Assemblyman Paul Kanitra has co-sponsored a bill he believes could be part of a solution to a problem that has plagued Jersey Shore communities.

"We've been dealing with pop-up parties and brawls since I was mayor. Kids causing trouble. This bill will increase the penalties for that," said Kanitra.

For now, businesses are hopeful something changes soon, with the summer season now underway.

"I don’t know if there's a solution – when you have that many people, how is there a solution? You can only have so many police," said Rainey.