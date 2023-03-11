Jersey Shore Arson Investigation Ends in Arrest

A 52-year-old Pleasantville man is in police custody after, law enforcement officials say, officers in New Jersey rescued him after he was found with his legs in flames near train tracks.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, when officers responded to the Absecon train station after. NJ Transit employees reported safety concerns when they saw a brush fire near the train tracks.



When first responders moved to address the fire underneath the nearby train bridge, law enforcement officials claim, they encountered Owen Mastrocola, 52, of Pleasantville.

Investigators said, Mastrocola's pants had caught fire and, when confronted, he disregarded officers' orders and refused help from first responders.

However, officials said that the officers on scene immediately pulled Mastrocola to safety, even as he resisted arrest and continued to be uncooperative.

According to police, the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed that Mastrocola played a role in contributing to the fire that began under a train bridge that numerous individuals were using as shelter.

Mastrocola has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest and related offenses.