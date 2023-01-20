Philly Radio Icon Jerry Blavat, ‘Geator With the Heater', Dies at 82

Jerry Blavat -- known for his eight decades on Philadelphia radio and beyond as the “Geator with the Heater" -- has died at 82.

A source close to Blavat's family confirmed his death Friday morning to NBC10.

Blavat's career as a DJ and dance host began in the 1950s and continued into this decade. He had a performance featuring music of the 1950s and 60s set to happen on the Kimmel Cultural Campus next weekend, but that event was recently postponed.

Check back as we update this story with memories about Blavat's life and career.

