Philly Radio Icon Jerry Blavat, ‘Geator With the Heater', Dies at 82

Jerry Blavat -- known for his eight decades on Philadelphia radio and beyond as the “Geator with the Heater" -- has died at 82.

A source close to Blavat's family confirmed his death Friday morning to NBC10.

Blavat's career as a DJ and dance host began in the 1950s and continued into this decade. He had a performance featuring music of the 1950s and 60s set to happen on the Kimmel Cultural Campus next weekend, but that event was recently postponed.

