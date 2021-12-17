What to Know Police in Montgomery County say a woman was beaten unconscious during a road rage attack.

The incident took place near Old York and Rydal roads in Jenkintown around 10 a.m. Thursday.

“The female victim was violently assaulted by a male and a female outside and inside of her vehicle which caused her to become unconscious,” Jenkintown police said in a Facebook post.

Police in Montgomery County released what they call “graphic” video of a man and woman beating a woman unconscious and dragging her out of her car during a road rage incident off a busy road Thursday morning.

Jenkintown police posted the video to their Facebook page (“Please be advised the video attached is graphic in nature and viewer discretion is advised,” police said.) late Thursday night hoping it would bring in clues and information as to what happened and where the attacking couple is now.

The video shows what investigators said happened around 10 a.m. Thursday just before police officers were called to Old York Road and Rydal Road for an assault from a road rage incident.

Two people got out of a pickup truck and approached the driver of a car in front of them. They then began punching and kicking the woman.

The attackers were gone before officers arrived. Police did find their vehicle, but without a license plate.

Investigators asked anyone who may have driving by this attack Thursday morning or who saw some sort of traffic incident between the couple’s truck and woman’s car to call them at 610-635-4300 or email info@JenkintownPD.org.