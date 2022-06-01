Jefferson Hospital Sued Over Killing on Premises

A lawsuit has been filed against Thomas Jefferson University Hospital alleging wrongful death and workplace negligence in the October murder of certified nursing assistant Anrae James at the Center City medical center, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The lawsuit was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas by attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky on behalf of James' family. The lawsuit alleges a "reckless disregard for the safety of all individuals who entered Jefferson Hospital, including Anrae James." It seeks a jury trial along with unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

James was shot and killed on Oct. 4, 2021 by a coworker who entered the hospital armed with an AR-15 rifle, according to police. The lawsuit states that the accused shooter, Stacey Hayes, was allowed to walk freely into the workplace despite being heavily armed and that guards had left their posts.

