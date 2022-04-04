Janet Bolívar joins Telemundo62 as Weather Anchor

Telemundo62/WWSI in Philadelphia announced that Janet Bolívar will join the station as a weather anchor for Noticiero Telemundo62. Bolívar will join Alberto Rullán and Belén Smole, the latter who recently joined WWSI last month, weekday evenings at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. She starts on Monday, April 18.

“We are excited to have Janet join the Telemundo62 family,” said Ana Hernandez, News Director for Telemundo62. “She is a fully bilingual, multimedia journalist specializing in weather forecasting whose extensive broadcast experience will be a great asset in serving our audience."

A four-time Emmy award winner, Bolívar comes to Telemundo62 from KTMD-TV, Telemundo Houston where she served as a weather anchor for more than three years. Prior to that, she worked as a weather anchor and field weather reporter at Telemundo Arizona for two years. Before that, Bolívar spent six years as a reporter for GFR Media in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Born in Puerto Rico, Bolívar’s mother and father are from Cuba and Puerto Rico, respectively. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Puerto Rico and a master’s degree in International Communication from Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico. She is currently in pursuit of her meteorology certification at Mississippi State University.