Philadelphia

Jesse Ito of Philadelphia's Royal Sushi & Izakaya named finalist for 2024 James Beard Awards

By Cherise Lynch

A Philadelphia chef has been named a finalist for the prestigious James Beard Award.

Royal Sushi & Izakaya's own Jessie Ito is in the running for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic category.

Ito is the only finalist from the area that has advanced to the final round.

In an Instagram post, Ito wrote:

"Thank you @beardfoundation. I’m so honored to be a finalist again this year. Hoping to bring it home for the city I love—Philly"

Other finalists include:

  • Tony Conte, Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown, MD
  • Matt Kern, One Coastal, Fenwick Island, DE
  • Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, MD
  • Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

The winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

