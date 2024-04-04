Jesse Ito of Philadelphia's Royal Sushi & Izakaya named finalist for 2024 James Beard Awards

A Philadelphia chef has been named a finalist for the prestigious James Beard Award.

Royal Sushi & Izakaya's own Jessie Ito is in the running for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic category.

Ito is the only finalist from the area that has advanced to the final round.

In an Instagram post, Ito wrote:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Thank you @beardfoundation. I’m so honored to be a finalist again this year. Hoping to bring it home for the city I love—Philly"

Other finalists include:

Tony Conte, Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown, MD

Matt Kern, One Coastal, Fenwick Island, DE

Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, MD

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

The winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.