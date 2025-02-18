Jacqueline Romero ended her tenure as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (EDPA).

Romero made her announcement on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Romero was sworn in as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the EDPA on June 21, 2022, after being nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. She was the first woman appointed and confirmed to the position by a president and the Senate, respectively. She was also the first woman of color and first member of the LGBTQIA+ community to hold the position.

Romero served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the EDPA for 16 years prior to her appointment.

“When I came here, almost 20 years ago now, it was to do the job, to be a prosecutor. I didn’t come here for a title,” Romero said. “But it has been the absolute honor of my life to hold this title of U.S. Attorney. The work we’ve done these last years — scores of violent offenders and child predators taken off the street, fraudsters who preyed on investors and the elderly locked up, drug dealers and dirty doctors who poisoned our communities brought to justice, civil rights violations brought to light, and much more — all of it has made the Eastern District of Pennsylvania safer, stronger, and more just.”

During her time as U.S. Attorney, Romero doubled the size of the EDPA’s Violent Crime Unit and focused on taking illegal guns off the street and dismantling gangs and drug trafficking organizations. Her office also prosecuted financial fraud and public corruption cases.

“I’m extraordinarily proud, too, of our outreach efforts,” Romero said. “My team and I have gone out and met the people of this District where they are. It’s helped build trust in the community and that isn’t just something, it’s everything. I know that all of my colleagues here, no matter their role, will carry on this Office’s important work, on behalf of the people of southeastern Pennsylvania.”

Romero did not reveal the reason for ending her tenure. Her announcement comes amid news that the Trump administration is preparing to fire hundreds of high-level Department of Homeland Security employees this week as part of a move to rid the agency of people deemed to be misaligned with the administration’s goals, according to sources with NBC News. The administration also made hundreds of cuts targeting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as part of an effort to reduce the federal workforce.

Bloomberg Law also reported that Trump intended to fire around 20 chief prosecutors across the country, including in Philadelphia.