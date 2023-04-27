What to Know "Jackass" star Bam Margera surrendered Thursday to face charges that he allegedly punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of making terroristic threats. State police said that they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance Sunday morning.

Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a confrontation in the kitchen. Margera then fled on foot, according to court documents.

Days after Pennsylvania State Police announced an arrest warrant for Brandon "Bam" Margera, the reality TV star surrendered to face charges that he assaulted his brother in their Chester County home.

An NBC10 photo journalist captured Margera arriving Thursday morning to a district court to face arraignment on assault and terroristic threats charges.

A judge arraigned the reality star and he was then released on signature bond, according to court records.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Margera's attorney Michael van der Veen spoke Thursday morning as he left court with his client:

"My client is presumed innocent," van der Veen said. "The rumors that have been being passed around by his brother through this last week have been nothing short of defamation and that will be handled in another courthouse."

State police Troop J announced Margera's arrest warrant in a tweet. Police said Monday troopers from the Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania, around 11 a.m. for a domestic disturbance report.

Margera's brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents. Among the accusations laid out in the complaint was that Bam Margera urinated in the kitchen sink.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam," a police affidavit said.

Margera, star of "Jackass," "Viva La Bam" and other projects and a former pro skateboarder, fled the scene into a wooded area before troopers arrived, police said. It was unclear where he spent the past several days.