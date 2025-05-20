All charges have been dropped against the man accused of a hit-and-run crash that injured three nurses who were helping a shooting victim outside of a Philadelphia hospital.

The attorney for the man told NBC10 that he was acquitted of the final charge against him on Monday, May 19.

All of the other 28 charges against him were dropped on February 10, 2025.

These charges stemmed from an incident that happened on October 12, 2024, when a man was shot multiple times throughout his body around 4 a.m. on Belmont Avenue.

Police said a silver 2023 Jeep Cherokee with three men inside, including the man, picked the gunshot victim up. They then drove the victim to the ambulance bay area of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on 3900 Powelton Avenue at 4:22 a.m. that morning, investigators said at the time.

The three men then ran into the hospital's emergency room, according to former Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

“The three males exited that Jeep Cherokee, went inside Penn’s ER and begged and pleaded for help,” Vanore said during a press conference outside the hospital. “And what happened? Those three nurses, along with security staff, exited that hospital and ran towards that shooting victim. They did everything they could to render aid while others came out with a gurney.”

As the nurses rendered aid to the victim, the three men spotted a Penn Police vehicle that was responding to the scene, officials had said. They then allegedly went into the Jeep and drove off at a high speed, striking the three nurses as well as the gunshot victim as they fled the scene, according to investigators.

Police later recovered the hit-and-run vehicle in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Penn Presbyterian implemented new safety protocols in response to the incident, a hospital official announced last year. The hospital will not move a patient from a car without the vehicle being turned off and the driver stepping out. The official also said security now handles getting the patient out before any nurses, physicians or technicians respond.