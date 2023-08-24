Medical Marijuana

Iverson headed back to Philly… to promote pot brand

A.I. is set to meet and greet fans at Rise dispensary in Port Richmond to promote a marijuana strain named in his honor

By Hayden Mitman

Philly marijuana patients looking for something new may find the answer in the Iverson '01 strain, that is being launched by the company, Viola.

Viola, owned by former NBA all-star Al Harrington, is making a number of strains available in Pennsylvania and, in September, both Harrington and 76ers superstar Allen Iverson will be at Rise Philadelphia marijuana dispensary in Port Richmond to meet fans and, as noted in a statement, "show love to patients who purchase Viola."

A statement notes the new Iverson '01 strain will only be available at Rise dispensary locations throughout the state.

On Saturday, September 2, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Rise Philadelphia, at 3903 Aramingo Avenue, fans will be able to meet-and-greet with the former NBA superstars, and will be able to participate in giveaways and other activities.

