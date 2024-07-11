‘It's Paris in Philly.' Jeff Leatham's renowned floral installations can be seen at the Four Seasons Philadelphia

Jeff Leatham’s floral installations are known and admired all over the world, including in Paris and Philadelphia.

He’s the floral designer to the most luxurious properties in the world. That includes the Four Seasons Philadelphia located at One North 19th Street in Center City.

“This is kinda like my little MOMA museum, museum of modern art, in Philadelphia,” Leatham said. “So we have this and we create art every week for people to come and look at…So it’s Paris in Philly.”

Jeff Leatham's floral installation in the Four Seasons Philadelphia.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts had a vision for the Four Seasons Philadelphia to bloom and it included Leatham.

“When Brian Roberts in Four Seasons asked me to come here to create this, he said you’re creating is so amazing in Paris, that’s so special we need to have that in Philadelphia.” Leatham said.

In Paris his work is displayed in the Four Seasons George V. There he said he has watched guests stop in their tracks when they see his flowers—the biggest compliment wherever he creates.

“If someone comes in off that elevator and they’re having a bad day, or something has happened in their life and is making them down. If they walk through that door and they walk in here and I can get a smile out of them, then we’ve done our job and we can go home happy,” Leatham said.

A lot of the work he’s done is detailed in his new book “The Art of the Flower.”

Leatham has also received the highest military and civil honor that France can bestow, being knighted, for his works of art he’s created.

This is the latest installment in the French Connections: Paris and Philly series that airs every week on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. leading up to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.