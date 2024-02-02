Firefighters were on the scene as flames engulfed several homes in New Jersey on Friday night.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly after 9 p.m. as heavy smoke filled the air above an apartment building on the 1000 block of West Summer Avenue in Buena, Atlantic County.

Léelo en español aquí

Dozens of first responders are on the scene and you can see extensive damage to the roof and side of the building.

"I heard the sirens coming. I walked outside to smoke a cigarette and that building was already in flames," neighbor Vince Angelo told NBC10. "It went quick. It went really quick. It just burned."

No word yet on it anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.