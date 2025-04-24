It ‘meant the world': Chester Co. family recalls moment Pope Francis blessed their son

It was a moment that the Keating family will never forget.

The whole family was on the tarmac ten years ago when Pope Francis came to Philadelphia in 2015 for the World Meeting of Families.

Chuck Keating was there to lead the band from Bishop Shanahan High School as they played for Pope Francis' arrival, while his wife, Kristin stayed with their son, Michael, who has cerebral palsy.

"It was unbelievable, just even with him coming out of the airplane," recalled Chuck. "Just the whole feel."

Once the pontiff stepped down the stairs from the plane and into a waiting car, he was driven around in a loop, waiving to those who came to attend his arrival.

"As he slowed down, people were like, 'come up, come up,'" remembered Kristin. "So, our family kind of scooted up to the right hand corner."

Then, the Keatings said, Pope Francis saw their son, Michael, who was 10-year-old at the time.

"And then, that's when he put his hand back and he told the driver to stop and he came out and just walked right on over," added Chuck.

The next moment, the Keatings said, was something that brought tears to their eyes and a smile to Micheal's face.

"I was standing here next to Michael and the Pope came straight over, and then he started to lean over to kiss Michael's head. So, I kind of helped push it over and he kissed his head. And, he kissed Michael on the head and all I could say to him was 'thank you.' I mean, the fact that he stopped and just gave a blessing to Michael meant the world," said Kristin.

Kristin said that she watched Michael as Pope Francis kissed his forehead and her son's face lit up.

"We looked at Michael and he was grinning and smiling and, it was like he knew he was in the presence of major joy."

"It was just a surreal moment and, of course, after that then our phones were blowing up like crazy," added Chuck.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025. His funeral will be held on Saturday.