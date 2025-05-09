Editor's note: The content of this article may be disturbing to some readers.

A man from Philadelphia was arrested and charged after officials said he possessed child pornography, including videos he recorded of himself sexually abusing two young children.

United States Attorney David Metcalf announced that Isaiah Smith, 18, has been charged by indictment with one count of possession of child pornography.

Officials said the indictment alleges that Smith possessed visual depictions of prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The visual depictions included videos that Smith recorded as he sexually abused two different child victims, a six-year-old girl and a nonverbal three-year-old boy, on multiple occasions, over more than a year, officials said.

Officials said the child abuse material was discovered after a friend of Smith walked in on him orally raping one of the young victims.

If convicted, officials said Smith faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, mandatory financial penalties, and mandatory registration as a sex offender under SORNA and Megan’s Law.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Rotella, according to officials.