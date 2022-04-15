Is There Trash Pickup in Philly Today? Here's What to Know About Holiday Schedules

If you are wondering about Philadelphia trash pickup Friday and through the Easter weekend, here's what you need to know.

Trash pickups aren't happening in Philadelphia Friday due to the Good Friday and Passover holidays.

If you usually get your trash picked up Friday, you should put your bins out Saturday instead, the Philadelphia Streets Department tweeted.

City services including trash and recycling collections are curtailed on Friday, April 15 in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Residents with normal Friday collections should set materials out for pick up on Saturday, April 16.

After a city-observed holiday, trash and recycling collection are delayed by one day for the rest of the week, the city's website says.

Here's how to find your trash pickup day, plus a list of the city-observed holidays that affect trash pickup.