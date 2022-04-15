Philadelphia

Is There Trash Pickup in Philly Today? Here's What to Know About Holiday Schedules

Looking for the Philadelphia trash pickup schedule today? Here's what to know

If you are wondering about Philadelphia trash pickup Friday and through the Easter weekend, here's what you need to know.

Trash pickups aren't happening in Philadelphia Friday due to the Good Friday and Passover holidays.

If you usually get your trash picked up Friday, you should put your bins out Saturday instead, the Philadelphia Streets Department tweeted.

After a city-observed holiday, trash and recycling collection are delayed by one day for the rest of the week, the city's website says.

Here's how to find your trash pickup day, plus a list of the city-observed holidays that affect trash pickup.

