Philadelphia

Ever wondered how Irish potatoes came to be? The history behind a Philly tradition

By Deanna Durante and Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

We've all heard of the cheesesteak, the soft pretzel, and water ice, but did you know the Irish Potato is also a Philadelphia creation?

The Irish Potato may sound like an overseas delicacy, but it was created many decades ago, right in the City of Brotherly Love.

It was created in the late 19th century when local candy makers wanted to bridge the gap between Valentine's Day and Easter sales.

If you're not familiar with them, they aren't actually potatoes. The springtime candy is a sugary and spicy treat to honor the Irish, but everyone makes them differently.

Some spots use cream cheese, while others change the recipe slightly. Skip's Candy Corner, one of several hometown candy confectioneries in the region that make the Irish potato, tells NBC10 that their recipe is a secret.

Erica Kessler of Skip's Candy Corner said only one family member rolls the batches into those sugary Irish Potatoes.

