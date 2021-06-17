Investigators Scour for Clues as Body Is Found in Bucks County Woods

Investigators and at least one police officer with a long gun shut down a road in rural Bucks County as they roamed the surroundings, after a body was found in a wooded area near a quarry Thursday morning.

Bucks County Detectives, Richland Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the overnight death of a man on the 500 block of E. Pumping Station Road in Richland Township, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Richland Township Police Department detective Sgt. Raymond Aleman said the discovery was made around midnight by a state trooper who spotted “something amiss on the side of the road.” There is "a likelihood" that two men who are being questioned by police were dumping the body when the state trooper chanced upon them, Aleman added.

Neither the two men being questioned in the death nor the victim are from the area, he noted.

Investigators responded before daybreak and were seen inspecting the area hours later, blocking traffic as they searched for clues.

The exact circumstances about how the body got there wasn't clear.

Investigators could be seen inspecting and placing evidence markers around a black sedan with Florida plates stopped in front of a gate just off the roadway, as well as another car.

They also focused on a trail into the woods.