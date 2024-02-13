Authorities in Atlantic County are looking for the friends and family of a man whose suspected biological daughter's body was found over 35 years ago.

Investigators are hoping loved ones who knew James "Crab Daddy" Whiting Jr. will come forward to help identify his daughter.

Whiting Jr. was born in 1916 and died in 2011, officials said. He was believed to have lived and worked in the Atlantic City and Pleasantville neighborhoods of Atlantic County.

The body of his biological daughter was found in July of 1988 in Mullica Township, New Jersey, investigators said. While officials determined she was his daughter, they have not yet determined her identity and are hoping friends and family of Whiting Jr. can help.

The woman is described by authorities as a Black woman born between 1953 and 1963. She was 5-foot-2 and investigators believe she may have given birth at least once.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

If you have any information that could help identify the person Mr. Whiting had a child with during this period of time, or can help with the identity of his daughter, please contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office or the FBI.

Please call 609-909-7666 or go to ACPO.tips. Information can be left anonymously.