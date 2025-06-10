Bucks County

Investigation ongoing after woman, boy, 3, found dead in vehicle in Bucks Co.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office said an investigation is ongoing after a 42-year-old woman and a boy, 3, were found dead in a vehicle parked at a home along Barley Drive in Quakertown on Sunday.

By Hayden Mitman

The Bucks County Coroner's Office is still working to determine the cause and manners of death of a woman and a 3-year-old boy after they were found dead in a vehicle in Quakertown on Sunday.

According to the coroner's office, first responders discovered Agnes Dawidowicz and her three-year old son,
Charlie, unresponsive in a vehicle at their home located along Barley Drive in Quakertown.

The pair, officials said, were pronounced at about 5 p.m. at the scene on Sunday.

The coroner's office said it is still working to determine the cause and manners of death for the pair.

An investigation, the coroner's office said, is ongoing.

