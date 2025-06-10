Investigation ongoing after woman, boy, 3, found dead in vehicle in Bucks Co.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office is still working to determine the cause and manners of death of a woman and a 3-year-old boy after they were found dead in a vehicle in Quakertown on Sunday.

According to the coroner's office, first responders discovered Agnes Dawidowicz and her three-year old son,

Charlie, unresponsive in a vehicle at their home located along Barley Drive in Quakertown.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The pair, officials said, were pronounced at about 5 p.m. at the scene on Sunday.

The coroner's office said it is still working to determine the cause and manners of death for the pair.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

An investigation, the coroner's office said, is ongoing.