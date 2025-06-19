Investigation ongoing after man exposed self, engaged in ‘lewd behavior' in Fairmount

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 22-year-old man has, allegedly, been seen exposing himself and engaging in "lewd behavior" in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

According to police, the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigation complaints that allege that a 22-year-old man has repeatedly exposed himself and engages in lewd behavior while standing in the doorway to a property on the 700 block of Corinthian Street.

Police have not provided further identifying information on this individual, but they said that he is alleged to have engaged in this behavior while he was visible to the public.

No arrest has been made, but officials said, there has been "significant progress" made in this case.

Officials said they will provide updates in this investigation as soon as they have information available.