Fairmount

Investigation ongoing after man exposed self, engaged in ‘lewd behavior' in Fairmount

A 22-year-old man who, police believe, repeatedly exposed himself and "engaged in lewd behavior," in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood is being investigated by law enforcement officials.

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 22-year-old man has, allegedly, been seen exposing himself and engaging in "lewd behavior" in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

According to police, the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigation complaints that allege that a 22-year-old man has repeatedly exposed himself and engages in lewd behavior while standing in the doorway to a property on the 700 block of Corinthian Street.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police have not provided further identifying information on this individual, but they said that he is alleged to have engaged in this behavior while he was visible to the public.

No arrest has been made, but officials said, there has been "significant progress" made in this case.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials said they will provide updates in this investigation as soon as they have information available.

This article tagged under:

Fairmount
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us