Road rage shooting leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Philly, police say

A road rage shooting led to a multi-vehicle crash that closed I-95 northbound at the Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The ordeal began around 10:10 a.m. on I-95 northbound in the area of mile marker 15.3. Investigators said the driver of a gold Oldsmobile sedan and the driver of a black pickup truck were involved in a road rage incident. Police said the driver of the Oldsmobile pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired at the pickup truck.

Following the shooting, both vehicles continued north on I-95, according to state police. Then at mile marker 16.2, the pickup truck and the Oldsmobile crashed, causing the Oldsmobile to strike a Ford Escape that was also traveling north on I-95, investigators said.

The Oldsmobile sustained damage from the crash while the pickup truck continued north on I-95, police said. No injuries were reported from the shooting or crash.

No charges have been filed. Police continue to search for the black pickup truck which they said was towing a trailer.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident should call PSP-Philadelphia at 215-452-5216 and reference Pennsylvania State Police incident number PA2024-1242856.

The crash closed I-95 northbound between Exit 13 and Exit 17. The closed stretch included the lower level of the Girard Point Bridge, a double-decked bridge located near Philadelphia International Airport and the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

SkyForce10 showed major backup on I-95 northbound amid the closure. Lanes later reopened early Tuesday afternoon.

