Intruders on Temple University's campus arrested, charged with disorderly conduct

By Emily Rose Grassi

Temple University flags
NBC 10

A group of people were arrested on Thursday for disorderly conduct after they entered a Temple University building by blending in with a class on Wednesday night.

The class was returning to the Tyler School of Art and Architecture with their teacher when people carrying cameras and microphones walked into the building with them.

Once inside the building, the group went on to disrupt various classes and offices.

The Temple University Police Department had not been notified until after the intruders had left, according to a statement. An investigation was launched and the building was searched.

According to Temple Police, one of the people in the group is a social media influencer.

On Thursday, Temple University Police officers saw the suspected group walking on the campus, and after confirming their identities they arrested each of the people.

Each of them has been charged with disorderly conduct and is banned from Temple University buildings.

