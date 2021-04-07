International ‘Red Notice' Warrant Issued for MIT Student Suspected in Killing of Yale Student

Two months after the murder of Yale student Kevin Jiang, the man suspected in his death is still at large

Memorial for Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang
Two months after the murder of U.S. Army veteran and Yale University student Kevin Jiang, the man suspected in his death is still at large in what has now become an international manhunt.

At the request of the U.S. Marshals, an international "red notice" warrant has been issued for Qinxuan Pan on Interpol. The warrant, as described by Interpol, is "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action." Pan is wanted for murder and second-degree larceny.

Pan, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and suspect in Jiang's death, was last seen Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven, Georgia, according to U.S. marshals. He was seen carrying a black backpack and acting strange. This was just five days after the fatal shooting of 26 year-old Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment.

Police were investigating whether Jiang had been targeted as a result of road rage following a car accident, however, authorities have yet to confirm a motive.

