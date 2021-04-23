Insomnia Cookies Debuts New Speakeasy-Style Bakery in South Philly

A new Insomnia Cookies bakery debuts this weekend in South Philadelphia – with a secret twist.

The late-night cookie spot opens to the public Saturday at noon with a speakeasy-style CookieLab.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hidden behind a secret bookcase inside the East Passyunk storefront across from Pat's Steaks, the CookieLab gives visitors the opportunity to customize cookies of their dreams, taste exclusive sweet treats and experience a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia-born bakery.

Insomnia Cookies

“We are proud of our unique ability to give Insomniacs a new way to interact and immerse themselves in our unique cookie culture right where the cookie magic all began,” Insomnia Cookie founder and CEO Seth Berkowitz said in a release.

Cookies aren’t the only customizable creations on the hidden gem’s secret menu, milkshakes are, too. Some unique creations include:

Galaxy: A double chocolate chunk cookie, purple buttercream with white chocolate chips, and galaxy sprinkles

Blueberry Pancake Remix: A warm sugar cookie covered in cream cheese icing, dried blueberries, cinnamon streusel, and maple syrup

Cereal Munchies: A cereal bowl cookie with cream cheese icing, and Fruity Pebbles™

PB Pretzel: a peanut butter cookie with Insomnia Chocolate Cookie Butter, crushed pretzels, PB chips, and a PB drizzle

Customers can also invent over-the-top milkshakes at the bakery’s milk bar and give it a unique name.

Philly-bred Insomnia Cookies took a page from Willy Wonka and created a special shop in South Philly where you can dream up your favorite cookie creations.

“Philadelphia has always been such an important part of our brand’s DNA,” Berkowitz said.

Berkowitz founded the company’s late-night delivery concept inside his University of Pennsylvania dorm room in 2003 and has expanded his vision across the United States with more than 190 locations.

For more information, including store location and hours, click here.