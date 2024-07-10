Innocent bystander injured in Wildwood shooting, police say

An innocent bystander is fighting for their life after being shot in Wildwood, New Jersey, officials announced Wednesday.

The shooting occurred along the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue. Investigators said an innocent bystander was shot and is currently in critical condition, according to investigators.

Officials have not revealed the exact time or date in which the shooting occurred though Wildwood residents on social media claimed it occurred Tuesday night.

A bar and restaurant is located near the scene of the shooting though officials did not confirm if the shooting occurred at the business.

Investigators said they’ve identified the suspect in the shooting but have not yet released their name or a description. Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-465-1135.

NBC10 is also reaching out to the Wildwood Mayor’s Office for additional information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.