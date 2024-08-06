Pa. inmate accused of beating another prisoner to death, officials say

An inmate at a Pennsylvania prison is facing murder charges after allegedly killing another prisoner last weekend, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

SCI Pheonix Inmate Dwight Williams, 42, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and third-degree murder after he allegedly beat inmate Ashokkumar Guru, 67, to death in his cell on Sunday, Aug. 4, officials said.

Guru's cellmate was returning to their cell when he found Guru unconscious just after 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

When correctional officers came to the cell, they found Guru beaten with blood on his face but still alive, the District Attorney's Office said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Guru was pronounced dead about an hour later despite CPR and life-saving efforts by the responding officers and EMS personnel, officials explained.

Officers said they found a box with blood on it near Guru which was consistent with the appearance of an attack.

An investigation by the Montgomery County Detectives and Pennsylvania State Police found that Guru's cellmate was not in their cell at the time of the alleged attack, officials said.

According to investigators, Guru left his cell around 9:12 a.m. to fill his water bottle before quickly returning.

Then, Williams is accused of entering Guru's cell minutes later and not leaving until around 9:25 a.m., officials said.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Williams could be seen on surveillance camera entering his own cell with what appears to be a red substance on the bottom of his sneaker, according to investigators.

Minutes later, Williams left his cell again, this time holding a brown paper bag, and tried to get another inmate to discard it for him, officials said. The inmates were unable to throw the bag out because the cellblock was locked down.

Investigators were able to review surveillance video and interview an inmate who had seen the incident unfold.

Officials said they found the brown paper bag during the investigation and said a sneaker was inside.

An autopsy found the cause of death for Guru was blunt impact injuries and the manner of his death was ruled homicide, the District Attorney's Office said.

According to officials, Williams is currently awaiting arraignment on the charges.

Officials say there is no bail available for first-degree murder so Williams will stay at SCI-Phoenix.