Inmate beaten to death in cell at Northeast Philly prison, officials say

A 59-year-old inmate died after being found unconscious in his cell at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility along State Road on Sunday morning, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

The Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after an inmate in Northeast Philly's Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility died after he was found unconscious in his cell on Sunday morning.

According to police officials, the 59-year-old man, an inmate at the facility -- who law enforcement officials have provided no further identifying information on -- was found unconscious by officers in his cell at about 9:15 a.m., Sunday morning after a reported stabbing.

A police representative told NBC10 that responding officers found the inmate had not been stabbed, and instead, he had sustained blunt force trauma to his head.

Officials said the man received "immediate medical intervention," however, he succumbed to his injuries at about 9:43 a.m.

The victim's cellmate, a 25-year-old man, was promptly removed from the cell and, police officials said he was relocated to a different area within the prison.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

