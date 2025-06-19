New Jersey

Inmate in Camden Co. Correctional Facility charged with killing fellow prisoner

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have charged a 29-year-old man, who is currently incarcerated in the Camden County Correctional Facility, with killing a fellow prisoner on Friday, June 13, 2025.

By Hayden Mitman

An inmate at the Camden County Correctional Facility has been charged with killing a fellow prisoner, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials in New Jersey, Shaquan Shields, 29, of Camden, has been charged with manslaughter following the June 13, 2025, death of fellow inmate, Edward Brooks, 42, of Newark, Del.

On that day, officials said, Brooks was found unresponsive in his cell at about 7:51 a.m.

In a review of surveillance footage, investigators said that Shields could be seen striking Brooks "with a closed fist multiple times," in an incident that happened at about 1:06 p.m., the day before.

Brooks was pronounced at about 8:47 a.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Shields has been charged with manslaughter and will continue to be held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, officials said.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is active and ongoing.

