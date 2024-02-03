Inmate escapes corrections center in Wilmington, Delaware, officials say

Officials are searching for an inmate on a work release program who they say escaped from his corrections center in Delaware.

Jahlier Curtis, 21, of Delaware, walked away from the Plummer Community Corrections Center (PCCC) on 38 Todds Lane in Wilmington on Saturday and never returned, officials said.

Curtis was in custody for a violation of probation - carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The PCCC is a Level 4 facility for offenders who are transitioning back into the community and is therefore not secured like Level 5 prisons, officials said. PCCC houses inmates who are in the work release stage of their sentence and they are allowed to leave to go to work, seek jobs or attend approved treatment sessions, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

A warrant for escape after conviction was issued for Curtis.

Curtis is described as a Black man standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He also has tattoos on his left forearm and neck.

He was last seen wearing an orange coat, white shirt, black hat, tan pants and white and black Nike sneakers, officials said. His last known address was in Wilmington, Delaware.

If you have any information on Curtis’ whereabouts, call 1-800-542-9524 or your local police department.