Man wanted after climbing 2 fences, escaping federal prison in Philly

A man is wanted by authorities after escaping from a federal prison over the weekend, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia.

Keith Freeman, 30, is accused of climbing two fences and escaping from the Kintock Group on the 600 block of East Luzerne Street on Sunday, Feb. 23, officials said.

On Sunday Feb 23, federal inmate Keith Freeman, 30, climbed two fences and escaped from the Kintock Group on the 600 block of E. Luzerne St. Freeman was finishing a 96 month sentence for weapons possession. Freeman is 5'5", 160pds. Tips to @USMS_Philly, 1-866-865-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/aYHCEk5Zjz — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) February 25, 2025

According to officials, Freeman was finishing a 96 month sentence for charges in connection to weapons possession.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He is described as five feet and five inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you see him, please call 1-866-865-TIPS(8477) right away.