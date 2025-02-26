Philadelphia

Man wanted after climbing 2 fences, escaping federal prison in Philly

By Emily Rose Grassi

Keith Freeman
U.S Marshals Service Philadelphia

A man is wanted by authorities after escaping from a federal prison over the weekend, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia.

Keith Freeman, 30, is accused of climbing two fences and escaping from the Kintock Group on the 600 block of East Luzerne Street on Sunday, Feb. 23, officials said.

According to officials, Freeman was finishing a 96 month sentence for charges in connection to weapons possession.

He is described as five feet and five inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you see him, please call 1-866-865-TIPS(8477) right away.

