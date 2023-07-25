Northeast Philadelphia

Inmate charged for assaulting officer in Philly jail

A man awaiting trial on murder charges will face new charges after a corrections officer was hospitalized following an assault on July 16

By Hayden Mitman

Curran Fromhold Prison Philadelphia Prison
NBC10

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has brought charges against a man that officials say is responsible for an assault of a corrections officer in the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, July 16.

The office has charged 35-year-old Tarrell Rister of Philadelphia, with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges after he, allegedly, attacked an officer who was attempting to lock him in a cell at about 3 p.m., that day.

The officer, the DA's office said, was "knocked unconscious during the assault and sustained nasal and orbital fractures as well as bleeding and bruising to the brain that required treatment in an ICU."

Also, the office has additionally charged Rister for making terroristic threats against a sitting judge on the Court of Common Pleas.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rister, the DA's Office said, was in prison awaiting trial on a murder charge from 2017 after a mistrial was declared when, in May of last year, Rister allegedly attacked his own defense counsel.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us