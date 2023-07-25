Inmate charged for assaulting officer in Philly jail

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has brought charges against a man that officials say is responsible for an assault of a corrections officer in the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, July 16.

The office has charged 35-year-old Tarrell Rister of Philadelphia, with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges after he, allegedly, attacked an officer who was attempting to lock him in a cell at about 3 p.m., that day.

The officer, the DA's office said, was "knocked unconscious during the assault and sustained nasal and orbital fractures as well as bleeding and bruising to the brain that required treatment in an ICU."

Also, the office has additionally charged Rister for making terroristic threats against a sitting judge on the Court of Common Pleas.

Rister, the DA's Office said, was in prison awaiting trial on a murder charge from 2017 after a mistrial was declared when, in May of last year, Rister allegedly attacked his own defense counsel.