Injuries Reported at Six Flags Great Adventure

Emergency crews responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey Thursday night for a report of injuries inside the amusement park.
Jackson Township police said EMS providers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m.
SkyForce10 was over the park as ambulances gathered in the parking lot.
Police could not confirm whether the injuries were related to any particular ride, however they were not life-threatening.
NBC10's requests for information to Six Flags have yet to be returned.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.