Injuries Reported at Six Flags Great Adventure

Jackson Township police said EMS providers were dispatched to Six Flags shortly before 8 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey Thursday night for a report of injuries inside the amusement park.

Jackson Township police said EMS providers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m.

SkyForce10 was over the park as ambulances gathered in the parking lot.

Police could not confirm whether the injuries were related to any particular ride, however they were not life-threatening.

NBC10's requests for information to Six Flags have yet to be returned.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

