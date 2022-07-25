Penn State University

Inflation, Pandemic Among Reasons for Penn State Tuition Increase of Up to 6%

Penn State University announced increases to tuition for the 2022-2023 school year

By Kaamil Jones

Penn State Nittany Lion statue
Getty Images

The cost of education is rising for thousands of Penn State students across the state of Pennsylvania.

Penn State University announced in a newsletter Thursday that the school board will be increasing tuition for the 2022-2023 school year. The board met Friday at Penn State York to confirm the increase.

The university says "unprecedented inflationary costs," stagnant funding from the state, tuition freezes, lower revenues and lower enrollment partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the reasons for the increase.

"As Penn State’s enrollment has increased through the years, the University’s state funding has not grown with it," the university said in a post their website.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We understand the impact of a tuition increase on our students and families, and we do not take the decision to raise tuition lightly. Unfortunately, the circumstances of our current budget made these increases necessary in order to maintain the highest-quality educational experiences for our students," Neeli Bendapudi, the university president said in the news release.

He continued, "However, consistent with Penn State’s land-grant mission, we have worked to alleviate the effects as much as possible by providing additional aid to support students from lower- and middle-income families.”

Students that come from households with an annual income of $75,000 or less and have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid will not be charged an increase, the university said.

Rate Increase:

  • Pennsylvania Residents University Park - 5%
  • Pennsylvania Residents Commonwealth Campuses - 2%
  • Non-Resident Undergraduates University Park - 6%
  • Non-Resident Undergraduates, Commonwealth Campuses - 3%
  • World Campus Undergraduates - 5%
  • All Graduate and Professional Students (regardless of campus) - 6%

Tuition across the Penn State system varies by campus, the current cost for an undergraduate Pennsylvania resident is $18,898 at University Park and $15,586 at other commonwealth campuses.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

monkeypox 4 hours ago

Monkeypox, Now a Global Emergency, Has Been Found in Pa., NJ and Del.

South Philadelphia 5 hours ago

‘Minor Fire' Closes South Philly's Melrose Diner

Classes for the fall session begin in August.

For more information on tuition and fees you can visit the universities admissions tuition site.

This article tagged under:

Penn State UniversityPennsylvaniaUniversity Park
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us