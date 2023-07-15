Philadelphia

Infant and toddler among 9 in boat crash on Schuylkill River; Drive arrested for DUI

The driver of the boat was arrested by police on DUI charges

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Nine people were taken to the hospital after a boat they were on crashed on the Schuylkill River Saturday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. police started receiving calls about a boat crash in the area of the 1300 block of Schuylkill Avenue, police said.

When police arrived they saw a boat had crashed into a pillar supporting the Grays Ferry Avenue bridge.

There were nine people on board the boat at the time of the crash, including an infant and a toddler. Police say none of the people on board, including the children, were hurt.

As a precaution, all of the passengers were transported to the hospital.

The boat broke in two pieces causing the occupants to have to hang on to what was left of the boat that was floating, police said.

Police added the driver of the boat was arrested on DUI charges.

At this time authorities have not said what led to the boat crashing.

