Indego Electric Bike Share Celebrates 8th Anniversary, Plans to Expand

Mayor Jim Kenney and stakeholders held a celebration for the city's Indego bike share program's eighth anniversary and announced new expansions to the program.

“Creating a transportation system that benefits everyone in our city has always been a priority of my administration and a high-quality bike network is key to achieving that goal,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “The City’s bike share system, Indego, continues to provide Philadelphians with new, safe, and sustainable options to get wherever they need to go.”

This year, Indego expects to add 600 new docking stations and 600 new electric bikes to its service. This is a part of the programs 5-year expansion plan which focuses on social and economic equity internally and externally.

“Equity is one of the things that sets Indego apart from other bike share systems. As we celebrate Indego’s 8th anniversary I’m extremely proud of our continued commitment to providing a healthy, affordable, and fun mode of transportation for all Philadelphians," Indego’s General Manager Nate Bowman-Johnston said.

In 2015, when the program launched, Indego started with just 60 stations and 600 bikes. Today the system has grown to a network of over 200 stations and over 2,000 classic and pedal-assisted electric bikes, with over 6 million trips taken.

"With this, we’re excited to bring dozens of new stations and hundreds of new bikes this year into communities that we haven’t previously served. As we expand, our vision is for Indego to be an integral part of how people get around Philadelphia,” Bowman-Johnston continued.

Indego plans to focus on expansion in North Broad, Manayunk and West Philly.