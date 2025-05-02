South Philadelphia

Driver dies after crashing SUV into Indego bike rack

Driver dies after SUV crashes into Indego bike rack in South Philadelphia on May 2, 2025

By Dan Stamm

A man died after crashing his car into a rack of bike share bicycles in South Philadelphia early Friday.

The 41-year-old driver lost control of his SUV at 24th Jackson streets around 1:45 a.m. on May 2, 2025, Philadelphia police accident investigators said.

The driver then slammed into an Indego bike rack, police said, knocking over some of the bikes.

The driver died about an hour later at the hospital, police said.

His passenger wasn't hurt.

