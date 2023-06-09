A man pulled up next to a woman to ask for directions to the nearest gas station then laughed as he exposed himself to her, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

The incident took place around 7:15 p.m. Thursday along the 1400 block of Poets Alley in Stargazer Village in West Bradford Township, the state police in Embreeville said Friday.

PSP Embreeville Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating an Indecent Exposure Incident. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Embreeville Station at 610-486-6280. pic.twitter.com/96SV9oNnUO — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) June 9, 2023

The woman approached a blue BMW sedan after the driver asked for directions to a gas station, state police said.

"As the victim approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, she observed the operator had exposed his penis and he began to laugh," state police said in Friday's news release. "As the victim turned and began to walk away, the operator asked her to come back and talk with him."

The man then drove out of the neighborhood on Strasburg Road, investigators said.

Police only gave a vague description of the driver -- saying he appeared to be in his 20s or early 30s.

Troopers asked anyone with information on the incident or who recognizes the car to give them a call at 610-486-6280.