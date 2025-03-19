Man wanted for exposing himself in North Philly neighborhood

A man is wanted for exposing himself during an incident that happened last week, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Special Victims Unit said that the indecent exposure incident happened on the 8500 block of Castor Avenue on March 11 around 5:20 p.m.

The man was last seen wearing an orange, blue and white-colored button-down shirt with dark pants, a black cap and had an unidentified ID card hanging around his neck.

He also was seen carrying a large container and had a tool bag with shoulder strap.