Philadelphia

Man wanted for exposing himself in North Philly neighborhood

The person wanted was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt with dark pants and was carrying a large container

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man is wanted for exposing himself during an incident that happened last week, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Special Victims Unit said that the indecent exposure incident happened on the 8500 block of Castor Avenue on March 11 around 5:20 p.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The man was last seen wearing an orange, blue and white-colored button-down shirt with dark pants, a black cap and had an unidentified ID card hanging around his neck.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He also was seen carrying a large container and had a tool bag with shoulder strap.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us