The very first inclusive playground is coming to the city of Camden, New Jersey, by next summer that will be equipped with ramps and multisensory equipment.

It's a dream that will allow children of all abilities to enjoy a playground with their families.

Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen and the city's board of commissioners announced the plans to build the inclusive playground at New Camden Park off of Wildwood Avenue and Park Boulevard.

"It'll be the first fully accessible inclusive playground in the city of Camden," Mayor Carstarphen said Wednesday.

This new area for children is happening thanks to a $883,000 grant from the state's Department of Environmental Protection that will be used to build ramps, multisensory equipment and much more.

Construction is set to begin in September.

The family behind this effort, the Cummings, founded the organization Build Jake's Place that is named after their grandson.

"His disability did not allow him to navigate any playground in our area though they were still his favorite places," Jake's grandmother said.

Cherry Hill, Winslow Township and Delran are the other towns that have a playground like this. The goal of Build Jake's Place is to bring these playgrounds to every county in the state of New Jersey.

"There are also adults with disabilities who have children so these playgrounds being inclusive and accessible allow these adults with disabilities to bring their children to a playground where they don't have to sit on the sidelines and watch their child play. They can participate in the play," Arthur Aston, of Jake's Place, said.

Build Jake's Place even created a law to make sure that these kinds of playgrounds are accessible.