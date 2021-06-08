‘Inappropriate' Superlatives Prompt Recall of California High School Yearbook

A California high school has recalled its yearbooks after students discovered they contained offensive superlatives.

Last week, Ventura High School parent Stephanie Tindall shared on Facebook that when her daughter received her yearbook, she was surprised to see she had been voted "most likely to be the best dancer" and "most likely to be a movie star" because it seemed "random."

When the student shared her confusion on Snapchat, another student told her those superlatives were stickers, and to pull off the stickers to see the real labels underneath.

Tindall wrote that her daughter, who had been bullied throughout the year, was "shocked and upset" to find that her name and photo actually appeared with the "most likely to be canceled" and "most likely to get COVID twice" superlatives.

