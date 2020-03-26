In Other News: Your Stimulus Check, PPE’s From Phillies Uniforms and Red Oreos Hit the Stores

As news of new coronavirus cases and what you need to do to stay safe take over your news feeds, here are some stories to give your mind a break.

Individuals making less than $99,000 a year could get up to $1,200. Couples making less than $198,000 could get $2,400. Parents can receive an additional $500 per child.

To help you better understand how much money you may get, you can use our calculator.

Both SEPTA and PATCO are modifying their service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEPTA announced Thursday they were reducing Regional Rail to an “Essential Service Schedule” starting Sunday, March 29.

Under the new schedule, Regional Rail service will run every two hours, airport line service will run every hour and 12 of the 13 regional rail lines will run seven days a week. Cynwyd Line service will run Monday through Friday.

In an interview Thursday afternoon with NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, Sixers limited partner Michael Rubin said Fanatics hopes to produce a million masks and gowns for hospital and emergency healthcare workers over the next two months.

Rubin is the founder and CEO of Fanatics, which is making the masks and gowns out of the same material used for MLB player jerseys and starting with available fabrics from Phillies and Yankees jerseys.

Having a child is stressful enough under normal circumstances. Having one amid a deadly pandemic is nightmare-inducing. Yet that’s the reality for expectant mothers across the nation as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

“I’m not going to lie, I definitely had a pretty major meltdown the night before he was coming,” Jenn Schleyer, from Hatfield, told NBC10.

After one miracle, the couple soon experienced another later that day; a rainbow welcoming their baby boy to the world.

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS SENDING MONEY TO FANS

Supreme

Supreme is releasing its highly anticipated Oreo cookie on Thursday.

The New York City-based streetwear company announced on its Instagram Wednesday that the red cookies imprinted with "Supreme" will be available for purchase online since the coronavirus outbreak has closed all of its locations.

Thursday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the upper-20 to low-30 degrees. However, things will warm up into the high-50 to low-60 degrees by the afternoon, thanks to clear skies and sunny conditions.

Showers are in the forecast Friday. Temperatures remain in the upper 50s in the afternoon with windy conditions.

More showers are possible Saturday, and a few storms are possible Sunday. Temperatures by Sunday climb to the mid 60s for some.